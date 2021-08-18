Police recommend pre-paid auto kiosk at metros stations

BMRCL asked to provide space at all operational metro stations to park up to 10 autos

With an aim of easing the congestion around the stations and and provide last mile connectivity to passengers, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to facilitate prepaid auto stands at all operational metro stations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda said, “In the absence of a designated auto stand near the metro station, auto drivers haphazardly park their vehicles on the road. Some metro passengers book an auto while travelling in the metro five or ten minutes in advance before reaching the station, and the auto loiters around the station till the passenger comes to the pick up point. A pre-paid auto station will help both auto and passengers.”

He said that the BMRCL has been asked to provide space at all the operational metro stationsto park 10 to 12 autos and as per a pre fixed rate, the passenger can makethe payment at the kiosk and board the auto.

A pre fixed auto booth was operational at M G Road Metro station. However, auto drivers say after the outbreak of the pandemic, the taxi stand became non-operational. Murugan, a driver, said, “The pre-paid stand has been non-operational for more than a year now. Earlier, the kiosk was managed by a cop, and we used to ferry passengers to the destination after the copmade an entry .” Auto drivers sayproviding a designated auto stand at the metro stations will help them too.

Some metro passengers too feel that prepaid auto stands will be helpful . “Though booking autos on a mobile app is an easy option, I have been noticing that auto drivers accept booking if passengers make payment only through cash, or else they cancel the trip. Prepaid auto stands will be helpful provided the police manage the kiosk,” said Sahana, a regular metro traveller.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that BMRCL is examining the feasibility of providing the space for an auto stand. As of now, 49 metro stations are operational. The BMRCL is gearing up to openthe extended metro line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri. Once the line opens to the public, the number of operational metro stations will touch 55.