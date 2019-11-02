Police raise funds for return ticket for woman stranded in Abu Dhabi

Sampigehalli police helped reunite a 32-year-old woman with her family after she escaped from her employer and was stranded in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. When her case reached their desk for verification, the police were moved by her story and helped raise funds for her ticket to Bengaluru.

Six months ago, the victim, Shahnaz, took up a job as a domestic help in Abu Dhabi to support her mother and child. However, she was allegedly harassed by employers and left their home. When she approached the Indian embassy for help, officials called the Sampigehalli police. Inspector B.S. Nanda Kumar and his team not only confirmed her residential address but also helped with her flight ticket and travel expenses.

On Tuesday, she met the inspector to express her gratitude and offered sweets to the staff of the station.

“She had gone to Abu Dhabi by paying a huge amount of money to a tout. We will take action against the tout if she files a complaint. Amidst our routine work, it’s cases like these and helping people that make all the difference,” said Mr. Kumar.