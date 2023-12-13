ADVERTISEMENT

Police raid two gift centres, seize e-cigarettes worth ₹26 lakh

December 13, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothanur police on Wednesday raided two gift centres and seized e-cigarette consignments worth ₹26 lakh. The police have also arrested five people operating the gift centres and selling the banned products to customers in and around the city.

Based on specific inputs, the police raided the shop and seized the e-cigarettes and foreign brand cigarettes.

The police have registered a case against the accused charging them under COTPA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) and are investigating further to ascertain the source and the network of the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have stepped up vigil across the city to look out for drugs and other banned items suspected to be sold for the upcoming New Year celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US