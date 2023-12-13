GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police raid two gift centres, seize e-cigarettes worth ₹26 lakh

December 13, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothanur police on Wednesday raided two gift centres and seized e-cigarette consignments worth ₹26 lakh. The police have also arrested five people operating the gift centres and selling the banned products to customers in and around the city.

Based on specific inputs, the police raided the shop and seized the e-cigarettes and foreign brand cigarettes.

The police have registered a case against the accused charging them under COTPA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) and are investigating further to ascertain the source and the network of the accused.

The police have stepped up vigil across the city to look out for drugs and other banned items suspected to be sold for the upcoming New Year celebrations.

