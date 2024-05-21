ADVERTISEMENT

Police raid spa in Indiranagar

Published - May 21, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indiranagar police raided a spa and rescued seven women, including one from Thailand, who were allegedly forced into immoral activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, a team of police led by inspector Sudharshan H.V. raided Berry Thai Spa, situated on 12th Main, Indiranagar, on Saturday and rescued the women.

The police arrested a male employee who was managing the show. According to the police, the victims, who are from different states, were offered decent jobs by the owner of the spa, who brought them to the city and forced them into immoral activities.

The rescued women were sent to the state home for women for counselling and rehabilitation while efforts were on to track down the owner, who is on the run.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US