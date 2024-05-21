Police raid spa in Indiranagar

The Indiranagar police raided a spa and rescued seven women, including one from Thailand, who were allegedly forced into immoral activities.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police led by inspector Sudharshan H.V. raided Berry Thai Spa, situated on 12th Main, Indiranagar, on Saturday and rescued the women.

The police arrested a male employee who was managing the show. According to the police, the victims, who are from different states, were offered decent jobs by the owner of the spa, who brought them to the city and forced them into immoral activities.

The rescued women were sent to the state home for women for counselling and rehabilitation while efforts were on to track down the owner, who is on the run.