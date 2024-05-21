GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Police raid spa in Indiranagar

Published - May 21, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indiranagar police raided a spa and rescued seven women, including one from Thailand, who were allegedly forced into immoral activities.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police led by inspector Sudharshan H.V. raided Berry Thai Spa, situated on 12th Main, Indiranagar, on Saturday and rescued the women.

The police arrested a male employee who was managing the show. According to the police, the victims, who are from different states, were offered decent jobs by the owner of the spa, who brought them to the city and forced them into immoral activities.

The rescued women were sent to the state home for women for counselling and rehabilitation while efforts were on to track down the owner, who is on the run.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.