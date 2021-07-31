Police raid residences of 200 habitual offenders

Bengaluru

31 July 2021 21:21 IST

As part of the ongoing crackdown on crime, the South-East and West division police on Saturday conducted raids on the residences of more than 200 rowdies and habitual offenders. While some were detained for questioning, others were warned and let off after the police took an undertaking from them.

The South-East division police team headed by Srinath Mahadev Joshi, deputy commissioner of police, raided the houses of 63 rowdies in the early hours on Saturday. In the evening, a team headed by Sanjeev M. Patil, (DCP-West) conducted similar raids in Chamarajpet, Byatarayanapura and surrounding areas.

So far, the police have detained around 18 people. Around 32 rowdies were not in their respective houses. The police are making efforts to trace them. “No weapons were recovered, which is surprising. We suspect that they have become alert due to previous raids and are not keeping weapons at home,” said a senior police officer.

This is the second time this month that the police have conducted raids on such a large scale. On July 19, the Bengaluru City Police, including the Central Crime Branch, had conducted simultaneous raids and search operations in various parts of the city and Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara. As many as 2,144 houses in and around the city were raided and over a 1,000 people detained.