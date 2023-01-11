Police raid illegal slaughter house on the outskirts of Bengaluru

January 11, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kudur police busted an illegal slaughter house being operated on the outskirts of the city and rescued as many as 36 cows and calves which were about to be slaughtered.

The police also found that around 70 cows and claves were already slaughtered and cut into pieces before being transported to the shops in and around the Ramanagara and Bengaluru, a police officer said.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials led by PSI Harish rushed to aneucalyptus grove in Hullenahalli in Tippasandra hobli, Magadi taluk and found around 70 cattle and calves were butchered. Sensing trouble, three of the accused operating the slaughter house abandoned their scooters and fled the scene. The accused have been booked under various Sections of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of cattle Act. Efforts are on to track down the accused based on the vehicles they have abandoned at the spot.

The police found around 36 cattle and calves with legs tied and about to be slaughtered, which were rescued and sent to Nelamangala rescue centre as there was no goshala facility in Ramanagara district, Rashmi Dsouza, member of the State animal welfare board, said .

The police have fed the cattle, which were under shock, and buried the meat and carcass seized at the spot after conducting mahazar.