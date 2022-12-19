Police raid five shops around Brigade road selling e-cigarettes

December 19, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashoknagar police on Sunday registered cases against five shops situated in and around Brigade road selling banned e-cigarettes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip off, police raided the shop and recovered e-cigarettes worth ₹3.5 lakh. The accused, despite the ban, continued to sell cigarettes to their customers charging between ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per piece.

The police took up suo motu cases against the shop owners identified as Harris, 32, Jaffar, 29, Ibraheem, 23, Mohammed Meraj, 38 charging them under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale Distribution, Storage and Advertisement).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have sealed the shops and seized the banned goods for further investigations to ascertain the source of the banned items..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US