Police raid five shops around Brigade road selling e-cigarettes

December 19, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Ashoknagar police on Sunday registered cases against five shops situated in and around Brigade road selling banned e-cigarettes.

Based on a tip off, police raided the shop and recovered e-cigarettes worth ₹3.5 lakh. The accused, despite the ban, continued to sell cigarettes to their customers charging between ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per piece.

The police took up suo motu cases against the shop owners identified as Harris, 32, Jaffar, 29, Ibraheem, 23, Mohammed Meraj, 38 charging them under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale Distribution, Storage and Advertisement).

The police have sealed the shops and seized the banned goods for further investigations to ascertain the source of the banned items..