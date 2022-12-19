  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Police raid five shops around Brigade road selling e-cigarettes

December 19, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashoknagar police on Sunday registered cases against five shops situated in and around Brigade road selling banned e-cigarettes.

Based on a tip off, police raided the shop and recovered e-cigarettes worth ₹3.5 lakh. The accused, despite the ban, continued to sell cigarettes to their customers charging between ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per piece.

The police took up suo motu cases against the shop owners identified as Harris, 32, Jaffar, 29, Ibraheem, 23, Mohammed Meraj, 38 charging them under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale Distribution, Storage and Advertisement).

The police have sealed the shops and seized the banned goods for further investigations to ascertain the source of the banned items..

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.