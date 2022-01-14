BengaluruBengaluru 14 January 2022 00:27 IST
Police raid fake institute in Bengaluru
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a office that claimed to be the city branch of Vidya Bharati Institute of Management and Technology, New Delhi. During the raid, the police nabbed a ‘team leader’ for running a fake marks card racket.
The firm was operating out of a rented accommodation on MG Road, where a group of telecallers called up people who had passed either Class X or XII and discontinued further studies. They allegedly promised them degree certificates at a cost.
According to the police, they charged them a huge fee and provided them pre-dated certificates of undergraduate courses, engineering and business courses in the name of the institute. Police have seized 54 fake marks cards and other documents from the office.
