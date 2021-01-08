Police question Kannada actor

Actor Radhika outside the CCB office in Bengaluru on Friday. K. MURALI KUMAR

08 January 2021 22:36 IST

Financial transactions under scanner

Kannada actor and producer Radhika was questioned for nearly four hours by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday, in connection with her financial transactions with Yuvaraj Swamy, 52, a conman arrested last December for allegedly cheating people of huge sums of money by promising them seats in government boards.

Shortly after her interrogation at the CCB headquarters in Bengaluru, Ms. Radhika told presspersons that she had cooperated with the police and answered all their questions. “I hope I have answered all their questions and they have not asked me to come again,” she said.

According to sources, her mobile phone has been seized.

The CCB had recently questioned Ms. Radhika’s brother Raviraj after it emerged that he was constantly in touch with the accused Yuvaraj Swamy, who claimed to be an astrologer and a right-wing leader close to the BJP high command. Mr. Raviraj was questioned on the financial transactions between Yuvaraj Swamy and his sister.