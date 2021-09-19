Police probing financial dispute behind the death of four family members

The Byadarahalli police who are probing the suspected suicide case involving the deaths of four adults and a nine-month-old boy are questioning Hallagere Shankar. He returned to his residence at Thigalarapalya on Friday night to find his wife and three adult children dead. “In his statement he blamed his wife Bharathi, holding her responsible for the incident. We suspect there was a financial dispute and are investigating all angles,” said a police officer.

Incidentally, a few months ago, Bharathi and one of the deceased daughters Sindhurani had consumed excess sleeping pills. At the time, the Rajajinagar police counselled the family members.

Bharathi and her three children Sinchana, 34, Sindhurani, 31, and Madhusagar, 25, are suspected to have died by suicide around four days ago, but the bodies were discovered only on Friday night. Sinchana’s two and half year old daughter survived the trauma without food and water for days, but Sindhurani’s baby boy was found dead.

A senior police officer said that medical evidence points to the fact that Madhusagar was the last person alive. “We suspect that he took care of his niece hours before ending his life. We are going through the call record details and his diary which we recovered,” said a police officer, adding that the family kept to themselves and did not interact much with their neighbours.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104 for help)