Police probe reveals Hulimavu lake was breached in bid to save temple

An initial probe by the Hulimavu police has revealed that someone had allegedly dug up a part of the bund of Hulimavu lake to reduce the water level, as it was overflowing and flooding a temple in the area.

More than 800 houses in Krishna Layout, Saraswathipura, Royal Residency Layout and BTM Layout 4th Stage were inundated after the bund was breached on Sunday.

“Based on a complaint by the BBMP, a case has been booked against a BWSSB assistant engineer and an unidentified accused under Section 431 of the IPC. However, it is not yet clear who was responsible for the flooding. We are trying to identify the person who used a JCB to dig up the bund,” said Isha Pant, DCP (South East) who is supervising the investigation, on Tuesday.

According to senior police officials, the local BBMP assistant engineer claimed to have received a call from BWSSB assistant engineer Karthik, who was working on a sewage treatment plant near the lake. “In her statement, she claimed that Karthik called her on November 20 and requested the BBMP to inspect a temple situated close to the lake, as it was getting flooded following a recent spell of rain,” said a police officer who is part of the investigating team.

The BBMP assistant engineer told the police that she asked for the request to be given in writing.

“Instead, someone used a JCB to dig up a part of the bund to allow water to flow out of the lake. Karthik, in his statement, claimed that he did not authorise anyone to dig up the bund, and is unaware of the identity of the culprit,” said the police.

Lokayukta seeks report

Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty has issued notice to various agencies, including the BBMP, BWSSB, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), seeking an interim report within two weeks and a comprehensive report within four weeks. The case has been listed for December 10.

Encroachment of lake

In another development, Mayor M. Gowtham Kumar on Tuesday said that 18 acres of the lake had been encroached and necessary steps would be taken to clear them.