Police prevent students from distributing pamphlets on CAA

Four students who were spreading awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and distributing pamphlets on a talk related to it at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) were allegedly prevented from doing so by the police on Saturday.

While two students are from NLSIU, the others are from other colleges in the city.

According to sources, the students were standing in Church Street and holding posters and distributing pamphlets about the talk at NLSIU on Sunday, which is being organised by the Student Bar Association and the Law and Society Committee. “The students, apart from the pamphlets and posters, had a copy of the Constitution and text of the CAA. We have no idea why they were prevented from doing so,” a source said. Videos accessed by The Hindu show that the students had anti-CAA and anti-NRC posters.

“The students were not doing anything legally wrong. This is a scare tactic. Tomorrow, they may stop us even from doing something as small as a flash mob or street play,” said Simranjit Singh, a final year student at NLSIU.

The Cubbon Park police, however, said that two students were summoned to the station and asked not to carry out these activities in public places. “We only made them write their names and addresses and let them go,” said a police personnel. They said that they were doing so for security reasons so that it does not affect law and order. “If students want to protest, they have to ask for prior permission and we will grant it,” he said.