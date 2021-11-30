Police personnel beaten up by rowdy and kin

The policemen had gone to summon rowdy-sheeter to the station for inquiry

A head constable and his junior colleague, attached to the Cottonpet police station, were beaten up by a rowdy-sheeter and his family members after they went to summon him to the station for an inquiry on Friday.

The police personnel who sustained injuries were admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment, while the police launched a manhunt for Mohammed Zameer, 39, of Chalavadi palya in Cottonpet and five of his family members.

They have been charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and assaulting public servants. Head constable Kadegowda and contable Jagadish Gurav, who were assigned to bring Zameer to the station for a routine inquiry, confronted him while he was on his scooter outside his residence.

“Zameer reacted violently and tried to mow down the duo with his scooter in an attempt to escape. They jumped to safety while the accused lost control of his scooter, rammed into a pushcart parked on the side of the road, and fell,” said a police officer.

He called out to his family members, including his wife and son, his sister, who attacked the police team.

“They attacked Mr. Kadegowda and Mr. Gaurav, kicking them and tearing their uniforms. Neighbours, who witnessed the incident, rushed to the police personnel’s help, but Zameer and his family escaped. Efforts are on to track them down,” the officer added.