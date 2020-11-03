Police personnel accused of harassment

03 November 2020 21:54 IST

A woman has lodged the complaint against staff of Vijayanagar police station

A woman has accused the inspector of Vijayanagar police station and three other personnel of harassment while she was in their custody in connection with a cheating case in June last year.

The complainant, who resides in 4th main Vijayanagar, said that she had approached the then police commissioner, the deputy police commissioner and the State women's commission with her allegation.

After failing to get any response, the complainant approached the court and filed a private complaint. The court on Friday directed the police to file an FIR based on her complaint against Inspector Bharath, PSI Santosh Kumar, Head Constable Lingaraju and PSI Akshatha.

The accused officials have been charged with assault or criminal force with an intent to disrobe, wrongful restraint, assault or criminal force on grave provocation, wrongful confinement, outraging the modesty and criminal intimidation.