Police permit 121 applicants to use loudspeakers in Bengaluru

The city police have granted permission to 121 applicants to use loudspeakers, while the rest of the applications are under process, Bengaluru Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy said here.

Replying to a question about the status of the loudspeaker issue, Mr. Reddy said that the city police received a total of 959 applications, out of which permission has been granted for 121 to use loudspeakers, as per the Supreme Court guidelines and prescribed limits .

However, the remaining applications are being processed by a committee comprising the jurisdictional ACPs and officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, he added.