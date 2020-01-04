Police organise night marathon for residents of Vidyaranyapura

More than 300 residents of Vidyaranyapura have made a New Year resolution to join the beat police on their night patrols.

In an effort to boost community policing, the Vidyaranyapura police had organised a night marathon last Saturday from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. where residents walked or ran in groups in the neighbourhood after which they gathered at the police station.

Hundreds of men, women and children attended the event. “Inspector L. Praveen Kumar gave a talk on how people can contribute, and over 300 people pledged to be part of the night patrol team as volunteers,” said a police officer.

Ramesh Kumar, a private firm employee, said, “ It is a great initiative as were introduced to the beat police and met senior officials who participated in the event.”

Participants who expressed their willingness were divided into groups comprising men and women. Each group has been assigned a beat police officer, who will form a WhatsApp group for communication purposes.

One of they key problems that residents and the police are hoping to address is the rise in instances of drag racing and youth performing stunts on motorcycles in the dead of the night. Hours after the groups were formed, residents started posting photos and videos of bikers performing stunts like wheelies.

The traffic police, who are also part of the initiative, have promised that action will be taken against the culprits.