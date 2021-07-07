Police open fire on murder case accused

Bengaluru

07 July 2021 00:58 IST

The police on Tuesday shot at the legs of two of the accused involved in the murder of a financier near Banashankari metro station when they allegedly tried to escape after attacking officers during a spot inspection at Uttarahalli hobli.

On Monday, seven men who were involved in the murder appeared at the city court complex and tried to surrender before the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate through their advocate. Their request was turned down for technical reasons, and they were later arrested by the police for hacking financier Madan N., 44, to death in broad daylight.

According to the police, Mahesh, 28, and Naveen, 23, were escorted to Nagegowdanapalya to recover the murder weapons. “When the team reached the spot, the duo attacked Police Sub Inspector Naveen and Assistant Sub Inspector Hanumantachar and tried to escape. Despite the police firing warning shots, they paid no head. In response, the police shot at their legs,” said a police official.

Naveen sustained injuries on his right leg while Mahesh on his left leg. Both were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, the police have continued the questioning of five to ascertain the details about the murder case .