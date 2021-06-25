Police open fire on murder case accused

Bengaluru

25 June 2021 00:42 IST

The Govindapura police opened fire on a 28-year-old suspect in a murder case after he attacked a police constable at the time of his arrest. The incident took place near a piece of forest land in HBR Layout in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused, Mohammed Salim, and his associates are wanted for the murder of Kareem Ali, 33. “After the victim was murdered on Monday night, Salim, who lives in Shivajinagar, went into hiding. We received information on his whereabouts and a team headed by police sub-inspector Imran reached the spot at 4 a.m. When police constable Hamza tried to take Salim into custody, he attacked him with a knife and tried to escape,” said a police officer.

After issuing a warning, which Salim allegedly ignored, the PSI fired once in the air and then at Salim’s left leg. Both the constable and the accused were hospitalised and are said to be on the mend.

The police are on the lookout for Salim’s associates.