Police open fire at two youths wanted in murder case

Nandini Layout police on Sunday opened fire and arrested two youths who were on the run after allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old student to death following a row during a cricket match recently.

The accused, Chandan (20) and Rohith (19), got into a heated argument with the victim, Uma Maheshwara, a BBM student, while they were playing cricket on Wednesday. “As per eyewitness accounts, they got into a fight where Uma Maheshwara slapped one of the accused. Other players intervened and pacified them,” said the police.

Enraged by what had happened, Chandan, Rohit, and six of their friends confronted the victim on Wednesday night and allegedly stabbed him to death. “During the course of our investigation, we received a tip-off that the duo was hiding in an isolated location at Rajagopalanagar,” said a senior police officer. A team went to arrest them, but they allegedly attacked two constables in a bid to escape.

Inspector Lohith, who was heading the team, asked them to surrender. When they did continued attacking the constables, he gave a warning and opened fire. The duo sustained bullet injuries on their legs and were shifted to a hospital along with the injured constables.

The police are now on the lookout for the other accused involved in the murder.