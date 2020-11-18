Police open fire at two habitual offenders

In two separate incidents, the police opened fire on two habitual offenders who allegedly attacked them in an attempt to escape. Two head constables were injured and hospitalised.

One of the incidents took place on Tuesday night near Narayanapura Double Church Road, when the Central Crime Branch police team attempted to arrest Manja. “He is involved in more than 23 criminal cases,” said a police official.

Inspector Puneeth along with the rest of his team surrounded Manja at an isolated location and began to comb the area. Manja tried to escape on a bike and attacked head constable Nagaraj with a dagger when he tried to stop him. The inspector gave him a warning before opening fire in self-defence, said the police. The police are awaiting his recovery to question him.

In another incident, the Kamakshipalya police fired at an accused identified as Vishwa, who is allegedly involved in a murder case and was absconding. He attacked the police team at Brahma Devara Gudda on Tuesday when they went to arrest him. “Head constable Manjunath sustained injuries. Both Vishwa and the head constable are in hospital,” said a police officer.