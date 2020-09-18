Bengaluru

Police open fire at suspect in D.J. Halli

The D.J. Halli police opened fire at a habitual offender when he allegedly attacked a constable in an attempt to evade arrest. According to the police, the accused, Premkumar, 30, had attacked and injured two men outside a bar on Wednesday night. The police shifted the injured men to a hospital and pursued the accused. They confronted him near L.R. Bande in D.J. Halli. “Premkumar charged towards constable Ranganath with a dagger and attacked him,” said the police.

