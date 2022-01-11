Police open fire on rowdy

The Girinagar police on Tuesday opened fire on a notorious rowdy-sheeter who allegedly attacked a police team in an attempt to escape arrest. According to the police, Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Hosakerehalli, has over 36 cases pending against him. “He was absconding for six months after the court issued a warrant for his arrest,” said a senior police officer, adding that he was laying low at a relative’s house in Tamil Nadu.

However, he recently returned to Bengaluru to meet some associates at Hosakerehalli. Based on a tip-off, a police team was formed to nab him. A sub-inspector along with two policemen intercepted his car at Hosakerehalli, and asked him to surrender. In an attempt to escape, Reddy allegedly got out of the car, and attacked the police team with a machete. “In retaliation, the sub-inspector opened fire and shot at his right leg. Both Reddy and constable Mohan, who was injured in the attack, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the police officer added.

Reddy is involved in several criminal cases including attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and chain snatching.