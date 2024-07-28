Police open fire at rowdy sheeters involved in chopping off Dalit man’s hand

The Ramanagara district police on Sunday opened fire at the prime accused allegedly involved in the attack and chopping off the left hand of a Dalit man in Kanakupura town on July 21, when they allegedly attacked the policemen in a bid to escape .

The accused, identified as Harsha and his associate Karunesh, were on the run since the incident and were tracked down at an isolated place in Kaggalipura where they had taken shelter. According to the police, a team of police surrounded the area and warned the duo to surrender. The duo, however, in a bid to escape, attacked policemen Rajashekhar and Shivakumar. The police warned them to surrender by firing in the air and later shot at their legs to stop them from fleeing.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital where they are recovering .

Investigations into the incident revealed that the accused, who are rowdy sheeters having multiple cases pending against them, belonged to the upper caste and wanted to dominate over others in the area. The accused, armed with lethal weapons, confronted the victim Anish Kumar, who was sitting outside the house, and heckled him. When Anish objected, they allegedly abused him and his family members using casteist slurs and later chopped his hand. While Anish is undergoing treatment at St. John’s Hospital his family members and relatives are being treated at a local hospital.

The Kanakapura police have registered an FIR against seven persons in connection with the incident and the others are absconding. The police have registered cases against the accused under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 198 (unlawful assembly), 329 (criminal trespass), 351 (threatening) and 76 (assault and use of criminal force on woman with intent of disrobe) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and also under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.

Following two back-to-back incidents reported in the area of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s constituency, Dalit organisations across the district staged a protest demanding strict action against the attackers and also seeking protection for the Dalit community areas which are under constant attacks.

Four special teams formed arrested five accused, while Harsha and Karunesh managed to escape.

