Bengaluru

Police open fire at rowdy-sheeter

The Sanjay Nagar police opened fire and shot at the leg of a 23-year-old habitual offender who allegedly attacked a police constable in an attempt to escape arrest. The accused, Avanish, is a rowdy-sheeter who is wanted in over five criminal cases, said a police officer.

A police team tracked him down to an isolated location in Guddadahalli where he was hiding. The team surrounded the area and began a combing operation. In an attempt to escape, Avinash allegedly attacked Police Constable Santosh and tried to flee. “In response, Inspector Balraj fired a warning shot and later fired at his right leg to stop him from fleeing,” the police officer added.

Both the accused and the injured police constable were hospitalised, and are said to be out of danger.


