Police open fire at murder accused in Bengaluru

August 07, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The Anekal police arrested a 19-year-old murder accused, who allegedly attacked a police constable in a bid to escape arrest on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Akash, and four of his associates, including two juveniles, allegedly hacked a 24-year-old hardware shop salesman, Hemanth, to death on July 31.

The prime accused in the murder case is a 17-year-old PU student who was heading the gang. He wanted to kill someone to prove his point to his father and targeted Hemanth who was returning home from work, said the police.

The accused had borrowed ₹7,000 and a car from his father informing him that he had killed someone and wanted money before the murder.

The accused and his associates knocked down Hemanth from his motorcycle and hacked him to death.

The accused also made a videocall to his girlfriend and boasted that he was going to kill someone and he would call her after the murder.

The girl shared the information with her friends and it came to the knwoledge of the police.

This information helped the police crack down on the gang, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Superintendent of police, who supervised the investigation, said.

On Saturday, the police received credible information that Akash was hiding in a dilapidated house on the outskirts and went to secure his arrest.

Akash attacked constable Maniukantha in a bid to escape. Sub Inspector Pradeep Kumar, warned Akash to surrender and fired in the air. But Akash began to flee, following which Mr. Pradeep Kumar fired at his right leg.

The police have also secured the juvenile and efforts are on to track down the other gang members who are on the run.

The police have also booked the father of the prime accused who, despite knowing about the murder, tried to help him, Mr. Baladandi said.

The prime accused was suspended from college for his criminal activities after the hostel warden complained.

The accused was also planning to eliminate the hostel warden to take revenge which is part of the probe, a police officer said.