Police open fire at man arrested for armed robbery

Bengaluru

04 January 2022 01:11 IST

The Siddapura police on Monday opened fire at a 21-year-old man arrested in a robbery case after he allegedly attacked a constable in a bid to escape from custody. The incident took place at Banashankari 6th Stage.

According to the police, Parvesh Pasha along with his associate Abubakar allegedly attacked a private firm employee near Lalbagh last week, when he tried to stop them from stealing his phone.

The accused stabbed him multiple times and escaped with a phone and ₹1,000 in cash.

The Siddapura police, who took up the case, tracked down Pasha and arrested him on Sunday. “He told us that he had dumped the weapon near a vacant site in Banashankari 6th Stage. A police team escorted him to the site to secure the knife early on Monday. While the police were conducting a spot inspection, Pash used a wooden log to attack constable Parmeshwar Mabrukar,” said a police officer.

Inspector Raju A. issued a warning and fired in the air before shooting the accused in the leg to stop him from fleeing. He was taken to a hospital along with the constable.

The police have now registered one more case against Pasha charging him under attempt to murder and obstructing a government servant from discharging duties.