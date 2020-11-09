Police open fire at habitual offender

Bengaluru

He allegedly attacked police in a bid to escape

The Banasawadi police on Sunday opened fire at a 22-year-old habitual offender who allegedly attacked the police party in a bid to escape during recovery of a weapon he had used in committing a series of robberies in the last seven months.

The accused, Arbaaz Khan, a resident of Pillanna Garden, had allegedly robbed a bakery owner after threatening him with a dagger in daylight on October 20 and escaped to Attur in Tamil Nadu where he was hiding. The Banaswadi police registered a case and tracked him down and arrested him.

He was brought back to the city and on Sunday the police took him near a water tank in HRBR Layout to recover the dagger he had hidden. The police said as soon as Arbaaz picked up the dagger, he charged towards the police and attacked them. Inspector Jayaraj H. warned him twice before opening fire.

Arbaaz sustained bullet injuries in his left leg and was shifted to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar hospital along with the injured sub-inspector of police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, S.D. Sharanappa, who visited the spot, said Arbaaz was involved in over half-a-dozen robbery cases in the past seven months, creating fear psychosis among residents. He would move around the area armed with the dagger and attack people who objected to it. On October 20, he stabbed a shopkeeper in K.G. Halli after the shopkeeper demanded money for the cigarette he had bought.

According to the police, Arbaaz allegedly robbed bakery owner Sharath on October 22 on Kacharakanahalli main road after threatening him with the dagger and took away ₹4,500. Arbaaz has allegedly robbed people in HRBR Layout, Hennur, Amruthahalli, and Bagalur police station limits, the police said.