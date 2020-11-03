Bengaluru

Police open fire at four murder case suspects

The Anekal police on Monday opened fire at four persons accused in a murder case. The incident happened when they allegedly tried to attack the police who had gone to arrest them.

The accused — Gopi, Basava, Ganga, and Ananth — and policemen Irfan, Nagaraj, Mahesh, and Suresh have been hospitalised.

According to the police, the accused are habitual offenders and wanted to be “dominant” in their areas. However, their rival, Vineeth, who came to know about it, began harassing them. The accused allegedly plotted to murder him, and on October 30, they confronted Vineeth and hacked him to death on Shettyhalli main road near Attibele.

On Monday, on learning about the whereabouts of the accused, the police rushed to the spot to arrest them. The police said the accused attacked the personnel in a bid to escape; and in retaliation, the police opened fire at them.

