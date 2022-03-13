Police open fire at diesel thieves; one arrested

The Jigani police opened fire at a gang of four diesel thieves who allegedly attacked a police team in a bid to escape during a raid near KEB Circle early Sunday morning. The kingpin, Srinivasa Raju, 50, who hails from Peenya, was shot at and arrested, but two of his associates were able to escape. “He along with his associates have been stealing diesel from trucks parked at Jigani Industrial Area,” said a police officer.

On Sunday at about 5 a.m., the police received information that four persons were stealing fuel from vehicles at KEB junction. A police team that was dispatched to the spot caught the gang in the act. “However, in an attempt to escape, one of the gang members attacked the police with a chopper. In the melee, constable Kotesh sustained injuries,” the police officer added.

Inspector Sudarshan opened fire and later shot at the accused, injuring Raju. While the others fled, the police were able to pin down another accused Mallana Gowda, 52, who is a resident of Garvebhavipalya. The police are on the lookout for the other gang members who are on the run.