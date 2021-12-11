Police open fire at, arrest man involved in kidnapping of Varthur Prakash

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 23:28 IST

He was also wanted for kidnap and murder of an autorickshaw driver

The Indiranagar police on Saturday opened fire at and arrested a 31-year-old history-sheeter who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of the former Minister Varthur Prakash. The accused, Rohith, was also involved in the kidnap and subsequent murder of an autorickshaw driver in July this year.

According to the police, in an attempt to evade arrest, Rohith attacked head constable Syed Moinulla with a chopper at Challaghatta early Saturday morning. PSI Amaresh Jegarkal, who was part of the arresting team, fired a warning shot in the air, and then shot Rohith at his right leg. Both Mr. Moinulla and Rohith are in hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S.D. Shanarappa said Rohith is a notorious rowdy with 17 criminal cases pending against him in and around the city. He was involved in kidnapping Mr. Prakash and his driver Sunil from Hosahalli, near Kolar, in November 2020.

The accused was also involved in the kidnapping of a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver and financier, Vijay Kumar, in July 2021. “He and his associates tortured the victim after they realised that the gold jewellery he had on him was fake. They killed him after he could not arrange a ransom,” said a police officer.

The Indiranagar police arrested had nine persons in the autorickshaw driver kidnap and murder case, but Rohith was on the run. “On Friday night, we got credible information that he was hiding at an isolated place at Challaghatta and a team went to secure his arrest,” said a police officer. Rohith and three others were in an SUV and as soon as the police team surrounded them, he attacked one of them and tried to escape. The police are now on the lookout for the duo who were with him.