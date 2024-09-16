ADVERTISEMENT

Police on the lookout for rowdy sheeter who stripped a man on the road, assaulted him and posted video

Published - September 16, 2024 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police are on the lookout for a rowdy sheeter who not only stripped a man and assaulted him on the road, to settle an old score, but also recorded a video of the same, which has gone viral now.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows a man being forced to strip and being chased on the road naked, even as he is being beaten up. The video was reportedly shot a few days ago. Following the video going viral on social media, the police have now begun a probe.

According to the police, the accused identified as Pawan Gowda alias Kadubu, is a rowdy sheeter at Rajagopal Nagar police station. The victim is his friend turned foe, who was assaulted reportedly over a trivial row, to teach him a lesson. The victim also has a criminal past and has hence not lodged a complaint, a senior police officer said. “We are on the lookout for both of them who are presently on the run “ the official added.

The video was deliberately put on social media by the accused to create a fear psychosis among his rivals, as part of a well thought out strategy, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US