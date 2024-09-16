Police on the lookout for rowdy sheeter who stripped a man on the road, assaulted him and posted video

The Kamakshipalya police are on the lookout for a rowdy sheeter who not only stripped a man and assaulted him on the road, to settle an old score, but also recorded a video of the same, which has gone viral now.

The video shows a man being forced to strip and being chased on the road naked, even as he is being beaten up. The video was reportedly shot a few days ago. Following the video going viral on social media, the police have now begun a probe.

According to the police, the accused identified as Pawan Gowda alias Kadubu, is a rowdy sheeter at Rajagopal Nagar police station. The victim is his friend turned foe, who was assaulted reportedly over a trivial row, to teach him a lesson. The victim also has a criminal past and has hence not lodged a complaint, a senior police officer said. “We are on the lookout for both of them who are presently on the run “ the official added.

The video was deliberately put on social media by the accused to create a fear psychosis among his rivals, as part of a well thought out strategy, the official said.

