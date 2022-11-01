Police on the lookout for missing BSF constable

The Bengaluru Rural railway police are on the lookout for a 26-year-old BSF constable who went missing under mysterious circumstances while travelling in a train to Bengaluru for training.

Constable Solanki Hira Mohan Bhai from Ahmadabad attached to 194 battalion from Gandhi Nagar, BSF camp, was travelling in Ahmadabad-Yeshwanthpur weekly express for a subsidiary training at the Bengaluru BSF camp with 17 others.

S. Prem Kumar Singh, Head Constable, escorting the batch landed at Yeshwanthpur station and found Mohan Bhai was missing.

He tried to call him but his phone was switched off. After repeated attempts to reach him failed, Prem Kumar Singh informed his seniors before filing a missing complaint.