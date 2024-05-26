ADVERTISEMENT

Police on the lookout for fraudsters who created FB account to cheat friends of ex-ADGP

Updated - May 26, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The south division cybercrime police are on the lookout for fraudsters who created a Facebook account in the name of the former Additional Director-General of Police Bhaskar Rao and cheated his friends of ₹3 lakh.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Rao, the police on Thursday registered a case under the I-T Act and for cheating.

Mr. Rao in his complaint said the accused created an account in the name ‘Nimma Bhaskar Rao’ on May 16 and sent friend requests to all his friends on his actual FB account. The accused then messaged them stating that he was planning to sell the sofa in his house and received money totalling ₹3 lakh through different online payment modes.

One of the accused persons had even tried to call some of Mr. Rao’s friends to inform them about the offer stating that he was asked by the latter to call them. The fraud came to light when one of his friends, suspecting something fishy, called Mr. Rao to confirm, following which he approached the police and filed a complaint.

The police are now trying to track down the accused through the online money transactions.

In March 2021, the former ADGP’s FB account was hacked and the accused, posing as Mr. Rao, approached his friends seeking monetary help.

