Police on the lookout for fraudsters who created fake website of star hotel

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 01, 2022 23:35 IST

The cybercrime police are on the lookout for fraudsters who created a fake website of a star hotel in the city to cheat gullible customers.

Based on a complaint by one Vijay Kumar B., the cybercrime police have registered a case against the accused, charging them with impersonation, cheating, and under various sections of the IT Act.

The police said the accused created the website of Goldfinch Hotel situated at Veerannapalya in Nagawara and shared it on social media along with a contact number offering online booking of suites. Many gullible customers transferred money to two private bank account numbers mentioned on the fake websites, the police said.

The fraud came to light when a few victims approached the hotel with the booking details. The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the back account and contact details mentioned on the fake website.

