Police on the hunt for duo who sold fake degree certificates

The Amruthahalli police are on the lookout for two people who allegedly sold fake degree certificates to clients to help them get a job. They ran the racket through a firm in Hebbal, Dream Education Centre, said the police.

A social worker based out of Bengaluru, Manukumar, alerted the police after he pretended to seek the services of the firm. He informed the police that the owner of the centre, identified as Rakesh, agreed to help him and offered to sell him a degree certificate from Kalinga University for ₹47,000. Rakesh even offered degree certificates from other universities with a caveat that he could not use them to get a government job. “The social worker stated that he was specifically instructed to use the fake certificates to seek employment in the private sector, but not with government-run agencies,” said the police.

Mr. Manukumar also met Rakesh’s associate Krishna who assured him that they would procure a certificate for him without delay. “The duo was unaware that he was recording their interactions,” said a police officer.

Mr. Manukumar submitted video clips and recordings of the conversations to the police, who took up a case. In his complaint he stated that Rakesh and Krishna had cheated many unemployed graduates.

The police have registered an FIR against Dreams Education Centre and efforts are on to track down Rakesh and Krishna who are absconding, said the police.