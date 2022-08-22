Police on lookout for unidentified man who poisoned two stray dogs

Special Correspondent August 22, 2022 18:20 IST

The Kempegowda International Airport police are on the lookout for a person who poisoned stray dogs close to Hollywood Town in Sadahalli on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Anuja Raman Chouhan, the police have registered an FIR against the unknown person charging him under section 429 (maiming or poisoning domestic animals) and also under various sections of prevention of cruelty to Animal Act.

Ms. Chouhan in her complain said that she was taking care of the stray dogs and feeding them every day. However, they did not turn up on Saturday when she was out to feed them. She started searching and found them dead under a tree close to the apartment. The police are now questioning the residents and verifying the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

In a similar incident, the Jayanagar police registered a case against the manager of a sweet shop for misbehaving with an animal activist when she questioned him on harassing a stray dog on Saturday.

The victim, a 40-year-old residing in J.P. Nagar was feeding the stray dogs in and around the Jayanagar shopping complex.

While she was out to feed them, she heard a painful cry of a pup and saw the employee of Mishra Peda, a sweet shop in Jayanagar 4th block, torturing by pulling the animal’s tail. The stray had come to the shop to eat the leftover and milk discarded in the dustbin outside the shop.

Objecting to this, she confronted the manager identified as Pawan Patil, who misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. The police have summoned the accused for questioning.