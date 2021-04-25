Police on lookout for cab driver who sexually harassed woman

The Parappana Agrahara police are on the lookout for an Uber cab driver who allegedly sexually harassed and attacked a woman passenger on April 19. The woman, aged around 25, had booked the taxi from HSR Layout to go to her friend’s house at Singasandra around 10.30 p.m.

“During the journey, he started asking her personal questions. In her complaint, she said she ignored the driver, but he got more aggressive and started asking for sexual favours, insisting that she cooperate with him,” said a police officer. By then, they had reached a multi-speciality hospital 100 feet from her destination. The woman jumped out of the moving car and began to scream for help. “The victim said the driver tried to pull her back into her car. Fortunately, her friends were waiting outside and heard her screams. On seeing them approach, the driver got back into the car and drove off,” the police officer added.

“The driver is on the run, but we are tracking him and he will be arrested soon,” the officer said.