Police on lookout for cab driver who misbehaved with woman passenger

Bengaluru

06 December 2021 16:50 IST

The cab aggregator apologised for the incident

High Grounds police are on the lookout for a cab driver who allegedly misbehaved with a journalist in Bengaluru while she was returning home on December 3 night.

The woman raised an alarm after noticing unusual behaviour and got down immediately, in the middle of the road. She hired a different cab to return home.

She later lodged a complaint with Ola on social media narrating her ordeal and also tagged the city police commissioner seeking action.

The cab aggregator apologised for the incident and revoked the cab driver’s access to the platform.