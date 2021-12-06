Bengaluru

Police on lookout for cab driver who misbehaved with woman passenger

A file photo of cabs parked at Ulsoor in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

High Grounds police are on the lookout for a cab driver who allegedly misbehaved with a journalist in Bengaluru while she was returning home on December 3 night.

The woman raised an alarm after noticing unusual behaviour and got down immediately, in the middle of the road. She hired a different cab to return home.

She later lodged a complaint with Ola on social media narrating her ordeal and also tagged the city police commissioner seeking action.

The cab aggregator apologised for the incident and revoked the cab driver’s access to the platform.


