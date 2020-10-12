Bengaluru

Police officers suspended

The inspector and head constable of Mahadevapura police station have been suspended for negligence and dereliction of duty after the CCB carried out a raid at a hotel where gambling was taking place on Sunday.

The CCB officials arrested as many as 80 persons and confiscated ₹95.4 lakh from people who had come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to participate in a gambling event at the hotel.

Though it was a huge event, the jurisdictional police failed to notice the illegal activities. This amounts to negligence and dereliction of duty, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said in the order.

The suspension will be in place until further orders, he added.

