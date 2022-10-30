Police officer’s death will be probed, says Bommai; Congress demands resignation of Chief Minister and Home Minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that an inquiry into the death of suspended K.R. Puram police inspector would be conducted even as the Congress demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the Chief Minister over the alleged payment for postings in the Police Department.

“An inquiry into the demise of police inspector Nandish (who died of a cardiac arrest) will be held after collecting details from the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police,” the Chief Minister told presspersons here on Sunday. He said there was no question of thinking twice on holding the inquiry.

However, terming Nandish’s death as a “murder by the government”, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said: “Evidence of 40% commission is tumbling out every day. The Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) is heard speaking to police officials and BJP workers about ₹70 lakh to ₹80 lakh bribe for posting.” He told reporters here at a joint press conference with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “Who has to take responsibility for this? Did the money reach the CM’s office or the local Minister or even police officers? It should come out.” He said, “Either the Home Minister should resign or the Chief Minister should resign. Otherwise, resignation of the Minister heard speaking about it should be taken.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Nagaraju’s conversation shows the way the government was functioning. “The government is responsible for the death of Nandish. Both Mr. Jnanendra and Mr. Bommai should resign. The death of the officer should be probed.”

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that though the Chief Minister had spoken about the inquiry, he had not specified the type of the inquiry. “The death mirrors the dark side of the Police Department. There is a big business in the department,” he alleged.