Police officer gets sextortion call; complaint lodged in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 21:17 IST

Assistant Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security filed a complaint with the central division cyber crime police after he received a call from cyber fraudsters attempting sextortion.

In his complaint, the officer, Vaijanath, said that he had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on September 13. As the photo resembled his relative, Vaijanath responded asking if they had taken a new SIM.

Next day, the girl called him and started sending objectionable messages, after which Vaijanath disconnected the call. The accused started sending threat messages to upload the videos on social media. While Vaijanath ignored the messages, he received a call from another unidentified man threatening to arrest him for chatting with the girl, he said in his complaint.

