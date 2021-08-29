Police nab two juveniles who were planning murder of garbage collectors for their jobs

Bengaluru

Alert Byadarahalli police on Friday intercepted three youngsters, two of whom were juveniles, who were allegedly planning to kill two garbage collectors to take over their jobs. While one of the accused escaped, the police nabbed the juveniles.

The trio were riding triples in Byadarahalli and were caught by police sub-inspector Murali and constable Kale Gowda, who were checking vehicles as part of a drive. “They attempted to escape, but PSI Murali caught the two boys and later recovered weapons hidden in the boot space of the scooter,” said a police officer.

Upon inquiry, the accused allegedly confessed that they worked as door-to-door garbage collectors and were planning to kill two of their colleagues who worked in a different lane so that they could take over their duties. According to the police, their intended victims were deployed at a residential area where they received good tips from households and shop owners almost every day. “The accused wanted the tips and hatched a plan to eliminate their colleagues,” said the officer. The juveniles were produced before the juvenile court, and the police are on the hunt for the third accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West division) Sanjeev Patil issued letters of appreciation to PSI Murali and his colleague Kale Gowda.