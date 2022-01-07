Police nab travel agency owner

He convinced owners to attach their taxis to his agency for a monthly rent

The Bagalagunte police have caught the owner of a travel agency who stole over a hundred vehicles that he had taken on rent to run his business.

Shivakumar, who hails from Davangere, owned a poultry farm, but had incurred huge losses. Facing harassment from money lenders, he came to Bengaluru and started RS Travels in Bagalagunte last year. “He offered owners huge amounts of returns and paid a rent for the taxis which they then attached to his travel agency,” said an officer.

However, when they stopped receiving the monthly rental amount, they went to check and found the office locked and their vehicles missing. Shivakumar was not reachable on his phone.

“Shivakumar and his associates Srikanth and Asghar sold the vehicles in the neighbouring States claiming that they had been seized from people who failed to pay their loans,” the police officer added.

After paying off his loans, Shivakumar fled to Ghansoli in Maharashtra. The police who were tracking down his movements zeroed in on him when he used one of his old phones to contact a friend. The police are tracking down his associates and are in the process of recovering the vehicles. According to sources, over 70 vehicles have been recovered.