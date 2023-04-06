HamberMenu
Police nab three for trying to exchange demonetised notes

April 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahalakshmi Layout police caught three persons with a bagful of demonetised currency notes on Wednesday afternoon.

Head constable Manjunath and his colleague Naresh who were on routine patrolling duty found the gang moving suspiciously and confronted them at the entrance of Mahalakshmi Layout. The accused were brought to the station for detailed questioning.

The police found that the accused were from a neighbouring town. They were waiting for their contacts to deliver the bag when the police confronted them. The accused have been booked under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act  and also under cheating.

