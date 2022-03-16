Police nab notorious car thief, recover SUVs worth ₹4 crore

While investigating the theft of an SUV, the Amruthahalli police nabbed a thief who allegedly orchestrated at least 14 thefts in Bengaluru alone, five in Hyderabad and one in Rajasthan. “We have recovered vehicles worth ₹4 crore from him. A special team tracked down Shekhawath to his hometown in Jodhpur, Rajasthan,” said Anoop A. Shetty, DCP-North east.

The accused is a habitual offender involved in car thefts since 2003 with cases pending against him in Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. He targets only SUVs and so far has stolen 40 SUVs across India, the police said.

The police team recovered electronic gadgets that he used to bypass the lock mechanisms of SUVs as well as a bunch of duplicate keys. “Shekhawath visited cities across India and identified vehicles he could steal with his specialised tools. He would then drive the cars to Rajasthan and sell them to his clients who in turn used them to carry out criminal activities. Two of the cars that he had stolen and sold were seized by Rajasthan police in a drug case,” said a police officer.

On October 19, he stole an SUV from the parking lot of an apartment complex. Based on the complaint filed by the owner, the police analysed CCTV footage and identified Shekhawath. He was arrested and brought to Bengaluru where he remains in police custody.