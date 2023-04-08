Police make gangster ‘Silent’ Sunil execute security bond of ₹15 lakh to stay away from criminal activities during elections

April 08, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Gangster ‘Silent’ Sunil, who made headlines by sharing the stage with senior BJP leaders and who is said to be preparing himself to contest the Assembly election from the Chamarajpet constituency, was summoned by the Amruthahalli police and made to execute a bond that he will stay away from all criminal activities during the elections.

The action taken under section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code allows the police to take a security bond from habitual offenders, a senior police officer said. Since he is a resident of Amruthahalli, Sunil was summoned by the police and made to execute a bond of ₹15 lakh. He was warned to stay away from anti-social activities.

“Generally, this bond is limited to the jurisdiction of the station where it is executed, but it is of an open nature and any violations in any part of the city and even outside amounts to violation and legal action can be taken against him,” the officer said.

In November last year, Sunil made headlines after he was spotted with BJP leaders at a political programme at Chamarajpet. After the issue heated up, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that he would not be included in the party.